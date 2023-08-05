This 1626 sqft half duplex features 3br 2 1/2ba, and 2 car garage. The master bedroom boastswalk-in closet and ensuite with double vanities. The kitchen is equipped with stainless- steel appliances and an island for entertaining. The laundry room is complete with a wash tub. Less than 15 minutes from Epic and 30 minutes to Madison. This NEW CONSTRUCTION is scheduled to be completed in September.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $379,900
