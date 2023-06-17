Set on a large lot overlooking the rolling green hills of Bishops Bay Golf Course, this thoughtfully designed home is beautiful inside & out. A welcoming covered porch sets the stage for the inviting 3-lvl interior. The main flr has a living rm w/gas fireplace flanked by built-ins, a fantastic eat-in kitchen w/endless cabinets-including a bar in the dining area w/glass fronted cabinets+wine chiller & beverage fridge, a flex room, & a spectacular sunroom w/vaulted ceiling+a lovely tiled gas fireplace. 3 bdrms, including the primary suite w/walk-in closet, are upstairs along with the laundry room. You'll love entertaining in the envy-inspiring back yard with its saltwater hot tub, pergola covered outdoor kitchen w/paella burner, gas fire pit and great views. Waunakee schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $799,900
