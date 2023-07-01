Showings start on 6/29. Welcome to this stunning contemporary custom home located in one of McFarland's most desired neighborhoods. With its chic and modern design, this home boasts a stylish yet inviting ambiance that is sure to impress. Upon entering, you'll be greeted with an open and spacious living area that showcases an impressive loft and vaulted ceiling. The main level is flooded with natural light. The gourmet kitchen has access to a spacious deck, the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining and dining. The upper level features a private and bright master suite with a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the lower level. The finished basement is perfect for a family room or a home gym. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $650,000
