Own your own home in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood! This 3 bed/2 bath home has plenty of living space. Every day could feel like a vacation! Call us today to schedule a showing and see all the benefits of living in Highland Manor, a professionally managed community. Ask about our special incentive programs! This one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $79,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brunell led the state in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while helping lead the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 4 state championship last season.
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
An 84-year-old truck driver from Lone Rock died in a rollover semitruck crash in rural Sauk County on Wednesday morning.
A third running back verbally committed to the Badgers football program. The four-star back is from Maryland.
Barbara Millicent Roberts, better known as Barbie, as in the doll, has her own Wisconsin story. She was born and raised in the fictional town …