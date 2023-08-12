Introducing a stunning new construction: a contemporary two-story home boasting 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1/2bath. Step into the spacious living room, flooded with natural light, offering a perfect space for relaxation and entertainment. The sleek kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area provides an inviting atmosphere. The primary bedroom impresses with its generous size and ensuite bathroom, complete with luxurious fixtures and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms offer versatility and comfort. Laundry on the same level as the bedrooms! Don't miss the opportunity to make this contemporary new construction gem your dream home. Estimated completion date 10/31/2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $535,000
