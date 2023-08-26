Building in Process. Drywall and exterior complete, but as of 8/22/2023 no interior selections have been made other than paint color. This is your opportunity, and a narrow window, to make the place yours! Built by Parade of Homes Builder Dane Building Concepts Amazing condo with main level owner's suite in newly developed Jannah Village. Sun Prairie school district. Open concept with 9' ceilings, vaulted ceiling in living, Quartz counter tops, semi-custom cabinets, island and pantry. First floor laundry. 12X17 PATIO. To finish lower level of 650 sq ft, rec room, bedroom and bath $45,900. Assessment and tax parcel number consist of two units. This is Lot 6- see plat in pics