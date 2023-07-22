THERE IS NO HOUSE ON THE PROPERTY. Photos are representative of what will be built. It is a vacant lot & the builder tentatively intends on putting this 2 story home on this lot. If you prefer a 1.5 story home or a ranch style home, he can provide you with alternative plans for this lot or other lots that he has available in Terravessa. Purchase price will be based upon the plans you choose. Sign on before construction begins & you have the ability to make the majority of picks, finish the LL if you want more space, etc. Builder adds a lot of extra touches that you don't see in all new construction: fully trimmed windows, wider baseboards, granite counters, tiled primary showers & bathroom floors & so much more. Go to Terravessa.com for restrictions & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $490,000
