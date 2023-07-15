This 2 story home has a modern open-concept design. The flowing layout allows natural light to fill the space creating a bright & welcoming atmosphere. Upgraded kitchen has SS apps, Granite counters, & trendy tile backsplash w/a seamless transition to sizable dining area for entertaining or family meals. Open living room provides comfortable space for relaxation & gathering. Flex room can be an office or playroom! Upstairs, you'll find the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Primary suite is spacious w/ensuite bath complete with granite counters & modern fixtures, plus walk-in closet. Unfinished basement has endless possibilities allowing you to create a perfect space for your lifestyle. Unbuildable green space next to the home allows for more privacy. Ideal location near shopping, parks & more!