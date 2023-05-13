Skip the wait of building and move right into this perfectly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in Fitchburg's popular Uptown Crossing! Maintenance free LVP flooring & natural light leads you into the main level living space which flows seamlessly into the spacious kitchen & dinette. Kitchen is full of upgrades - SS appliances, large island, granite countertops - & is perfect for entertaining. Primary suite offers tray ceilings, full bath w/ walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Laundry room is conventionally located of off 2 car garage! Enjoy one of the largest yards in the neighborhood: fully fenced, patio and fresh landscaping! Lower level is unfinished and offers tons of potential. Conveniently located minutes to many parks, walking paths, bikes trails. Oregon schools! Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900
