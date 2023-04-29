Showings 4/27. This nearly new home has been wonderfully maintained and is ready for you! Main level is chock full of modern conveniences such as mud room w/ laundry off garage entry, half bathroom, and large, sunny flex room! Open kitchen is stunning with upgraded cabinetry and gleaming granite countertops. Steps away, you'll find the dining area which leads to new, cedar deck. Living room is warm and inviting thanks to gas fireplace, with plenty of space for any furniture set! Upstairs, you'll find a large primary suite, which includes tray ceiling, walk-in closet and convenient en-suite bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are spacious and full of natural light. Lower level is ready to be finished with stubbing for future bathroom. All this on beautifully wooded lot, backing to Door Creek Park!