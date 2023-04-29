Stunning recently built home w/ Smart Home features & open floor plan. Living rm offers space to gather, or entertain guests in the modern kitchen featuring dark stained cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash & center island. 2-car garage w/ electric vehicle capabilities, mudrm/laundry rm, and convenient half bath complete the main lvl. UL primary bdrm boasts an en-suite bthrm w/ Corian counters & beautiful marbled tile shower, plus a walk-in closet w/ built-in shelves. 2 add’l bdrms w/ spacious closets & a full bthrm w/ shower/tub combo round out the UL. Neighborhood is welcoming & within walking distance to Metro Market, Twisted Grounds & Great Dane Brewing. Perfectly located on the eastside of Madison, near a variety of amenities and entertainment.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900
