Beautiful ranch home in the sought after Sun Prairie School District! Open floor plan offers ample space to entertain & spend time with loved ones. Kitchen boasts SS appliances, pantry closet, and huge center island. Sliding glass doors lead to the private & shady patio & yard. Primary bdm offers tray ceilings, plush carpet, walk-in closet & luxurious en-suite bthm w/ walk-in shower. 2nd bdrm boasts French doors & a picture window. Main lvl is complete w/ a 3rd bdrm w/ a spacious closet, a full bthrm w/ shower/tub combo, & a mudrm/laundry rm that leads to the 2-car garage. Unfinished LL is stubbed for bthrm, offering endless possibilities for adding more living space. Front porch overlooks the wonderful gardens & landscaping. Ideal location near East Madison & Sun Prairie amenities!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900
