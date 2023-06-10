Own your own 3 bed/2 bath home! Make an appointment now to see this spacious brand new home with plenty of space for you and your family. Low monthly payments available. Call us to schedule your viewing of this feature-packed home in Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $132,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a 17-year-old was driving the truck that struck and killed 13-year-old Evelyn Gur…
"They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'"
In the fall, Eli Boppart cemented himself as one of the best runners in school history. He added a podium trip at the spring's state track and…
Milwaukee teen's body found in SUV 4 days after it was towed to lot following crash, authorities say
The incident marks the third time since 2018 that city personnel left someone in a car that was eventually towed away, the Milwaukee Journal S…
This senior broke a 30-year title drought for Waupun with a victory in the long jump at the state track and field meet Friday.