Find your place in the world at Highland Manor, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, we are offering a 2020 model year, 1056 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,975.00 per month, including site fees! You owe it to yourself to call our representatives and schedule a viewing of this home before someone else snaps it up!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a 17-year-old was driving the truck that struck and killed 13-year-old Evelyn Gur…
"They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'"
In the fall, Eli Boppart cemented himself as one of the best runners in school history. He added a podium trip at the spring's state track and…
Milwaukee teen's body found in SUV 4 days after it was towed to lot following crash, authorities say
The incident marks the third time since 2018 that city personnel left someone in a car that was eventually towed away, the Milwaukee Journal S…
This senior broke a 30-year title drought for Waupun with a victory in the long jump at the state track and field meet Friday.