Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don't just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,935.00 per month, including site fees! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home before someone else calls your hand!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,935
