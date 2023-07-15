VRP $595,000 - $615,000. Lovely, Quality custom built, move in ready, CA casual farmhouse style & luxurious touches in this gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, brkfst bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors, Designer lighting! Spacious dining & great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, wildlife views, ensuite BA w/2 head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious quartz dbl vanity BA. Handy mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for play, pets. LL ready to finish. 2021 Builder of the Year. 10 min to downtown, walk or bike on the trails to shops, park, & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $595,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gus Yalden spent his high school career outside of his home state. Here's how the once-viral sensation has matured physically and mentally.
James Yoblonski, a 13-year-old Reedsburg boy who was reported missing on June 12, has still not been located.
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
The city of Beaver Dam will be holding a grand opening ceremony for the splash pad at Swan Park prior to the Wednesday night concert in the pa…
The Historic Indian Agency House in Portage will be celebrating Ho-Chunk culture on July 15 with Indigenous Cultural Arts Day.