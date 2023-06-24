Move right in! Bright & Sunny, 3 BR/2.5BA open concept executive Farmhouse. Quality details, modern custom lighting & Gorgeous Windows throughout. Spacious Great Rm w/ LVP floors, gas FP, Cooks kitchen, quartz, gas range, soft close cabinets, breakfst bar island, pantry, tiled backsplash. Open Dining walks out to patio. Main flr office/den, laundry w/utility sink, handy bench & hooks, granite vanity half BA. 3 BR upstairs, owners suite w/ 2 head shower, dbl quartz vanity, walk-in closet, two guest BRs & quartz vanity tub/shower BA. Rear entry oversized 2 car gar, LL egress exposure, partially finished walls. Come home to easy yard care; more time for fun. Relax on front porch. 2021 Builder of the Year. 10 min to downtown, walk or bike on trails to future wine & bourbon bar, salon or gym.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $585,000
-
- Updated
