Show date 7/6/2023. ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME! This impressive 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has it all. The first floor boasts 9’ ceilings, LVP flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, and a laundry room. The primary bedroom suite is located on the 2nd floor with a full ensuite bathroom. The 2nd floor also boasts 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath with an oversized tub. The lower level space is great for a playroom, movie room, or hangouts and features 9' ceilings, a full bath, and plenty of unfinished storage space. This home is conveniently located close to parks, schools, shopping, and so much more. This one is going to be tough to top!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $519,900
