Get ready to build!! The Current Design is for a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 3-CAR GARAGE in the newest Fitchburg Subdivision - Terravessa! It even has an OFFICE on the Main level. This home boasts a large, Two-colored Kitchen with Beautiful Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, pull-out shelves, soft close doors/drawers, Laundry Room and Cubbies! Stone or Tile Fireplace, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and attached Bath, etc.! You can choose the finishes! All this within walking distance to the new 'Net-Zero' elementary school and Mariposa Day Care. Go to www.Terravessa. com to learn about the future plans of this Community. Easy access to the Beltline and close to Oregon. BUILD YOUR OWN CUSTOM HOME and get exactly what you want! Construction begins when contract is signed.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $515,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers made changes in hopes of improving the fan experience at football games. Chris McIntosh says they are working to address harsh reactions.
The Waxxy Poodle owner has no plans to stop with just a single machine that can press 3,500 discs a day.
Quarterbacks and running backs around the WiscNews area shined in Week 3. Here are five top performers.
Setters can be equated to quarterbacks on a football field. Here are a few standouts from the area.
Big plays on both offense and defense were on display as conference play officially opened. Here are some of area's top performances from Week 3.