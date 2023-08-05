Move-in Ready 10/2/23! This brand new 3 bedroom home has a wonderful open concept in a vibrant new neighborhood in the Verona School District. This home offers white cabinets, trim and doors, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy first floor laundry and a 2 car garage with a relaxing patio. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year-old Waupun boy was surprised on Saturday when Dodge County emergency workers delivered his stepfather to his home after a 10-month o…
Luke Fickell started his first training camp practice as Badgers football coach with a competitive twist, and a transfer wide receiver shined.…
The FBI has been involved with the search for Reedsburg boy James Yoblonski, 13, over the past two weeks, according to the Sauk County Sheriff…
Poynette's Ashley Hagenow was recently named Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland. She's eager to share the importance of Wisconsin's agricultu…
Their deaths were a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.