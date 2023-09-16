No condo fee. New construction, move-in ready November 2023. Similar Model for showing! Brand new 2 story duplex zero-lot line homes located in popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School district. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, open kitchen, living room features big windows with great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, pantry, mudroom. Upper level primary bedroom, 2nd bedroom and 3rd Bedroom, extra den/office area. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 Car garage. Within walking distance to the newly built "net-zero energy" elementary school- Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. irtual Tours/Pics are of similar model unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $414,900
