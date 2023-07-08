Welcome to the modern style townhome in Fitchburg's new smart community Terravessa. This zero-lot-line townhome features an open floor plan in the main level, Cooks kitchen, SS appliances & Granite countertops, pantry, with spacious living room and dinette. Upper level features 3 bedrooms for everyone in to live and work. Primary bedroom with in-suite bathroom, double vanity, walk-in closet. An EXTRA spacious loft for added rec/office space. Private driveway & 2-car garage! Full basement w/ plenty of storage & opportunity for future finish (bath plumbing inc) for more living space! Just seconds from Forest Edge Elementary, Mariposa Learning Center & outdoor play/park options. Qualify for 30-year fixed-rate financing! $185 monthly shared maintenance fee. $100 per year neighborhood HOA fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $401,900
