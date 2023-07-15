Move-in Ready 9/26/23! This Aldo home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances, plus a large pantry for added storage. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your deck for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $397,900
