Under construction. ETC 45 days. Beautiful Ranch home that backs to greenspace. Beautiful cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, LVP flooring, large kitchen w/corner windows, island, pantry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, pantry, large mudroom. Primary suite w/huge walk-in closest, custom tile shower, double sinks, quartz countertops & tile floors. Lower level offers 1/2 exposure & can be finished to Buyer's needs. Close to parks w/pickleball, bb courts, tennis courts, splash pad, playground, bicycle course & walking/bike trails. Within minutes to Costco, Target, shopping & restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in DeForest - $589,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year-old Waupun boy was surprised on Saturday when Dodge County emergency workers delivered his stepfather to his home after a 10-month o…
Luke Fickell started his first training camp practice as Badgers football coach with a competitive twist, and a transfer wide receiver shined.…
The FBI has been involved with the search for Reedsburg boy James Yoblonski, 13, over the past two weeks, according to the Sauk County Sheriff…
Poynette's Ashley Hagenow was recently named Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland. She's eager to share the importance of Wisconsin's agricultu…
Their deaths were a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.