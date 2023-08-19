All the conveniences of condo living (fees $275/mo), but w/ your own, stand-alone home! Sell the mower and snow blower, because you won't need them anymore! This almost new condo brings high end finishes & quality construction. The fiber cement and stone exterior means low maintenance for yrs of high quality, vibrant exterior siding color. Cooks kitchen, open living room, dining area, 2 main floor bedrooms PLUS an office, 3rd bedroom in the lower level along w/ family room & bar area, 2 car attached garage & covered front porch! Plenty of storage & there's a charging point and outlet for an electric vehicle in the garage. 1 block from Conservancy Park splash pad & play ground. Enjoy the walking trails & sports fields right in your neighborhood. New tankless water heater & water softener.