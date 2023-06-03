Beautiful ranch home in Diamond Village/ Bear Tree neighborhood w/cathedral ceiling, custom stone fireplace, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with island, pantry, quartz counters, custom tile backsplash, LVP floors, huge mud room, white trim & doors. Primary bdrm w/catherdral ceiling, large bath, walk-in tile shower, huge closet. Zero barrier from front & garage. The LL is 1/2 exposed & builder will customize to your needs. Landscaping is also complete! Still time to also include a screened in porch or 4 season room call to get quote. Fantastic location with walking/bike trails, parks, pickleball courts, BB & tennis courts and within 4 miles to Costco, Woodmans, shopping & restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $450,000
