Introducing the Coventry II - Beautiful Ranch Home PlanThe Coventry II is a beautiful single-story home, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a master suite, spacious family room, full basement with 2 optional finished designs, and a mud room within 2,369 square feet of living space.. Some of the options available in this home include the addition of a fireplace, an expanded family room, or a study in lieu of the 3rd bedroom. The Coventry II includes an attached 2-car garage. Opt for a 3-car garage conversion, or a 4-foot extension if you prefer more added storage space.The master bedroom features an attached master bath with a beautiful freestanding tub and a walk-in shower. Dual vanities allow for efficient morning routines. The roomy walk-in closet, optional tray ceiling, and optional barn doors complete this luxurious master suite.Making Homes PersonalBeautifully accommodating and options presented throughout, Coventry II by William Ryan Homes offers the flexibility to be personalized for your lifestyle. Add a vaulted ceiling to the family room to make this welcoming room feel even more spacious. The designer master bath can be added to enhance the feeling of comfort in your everyday life. Energy Efficiency & Smart Home FeaturesEngineered energy systems and smart home technology can be found in each William Ryan Home. A smart home control hub is included, featuring a video doorbell and WiFi control features. Our homes also rate lower than the average new home on the HERS index. The HERS index is an industry standard which measures your homes energy efficiency. The lower your homes rate, the lower your monthly energy costs. Live in comfort with modern technology throughout, and energy efficient features to help save the environment and your money.