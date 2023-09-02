Welcome to modern and convenient living in Cottage Grove, WI! This 2-story townhome-style corner condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with just over 1,500 sq ft of space. Open concept main level has a spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and plenty of storage. With professional off-site property management, your worries are taken care of. Enjoy the luxury of 2 storage units and 2 parking spaces in the heated underground structure. Condo fees cover lawn care, snow removal, and trash removal, ensuring hassle-free living. Don't miss this opportunity to own a low-maintenance and stylish home in a prime location.
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $325,000
