Showings begin 5/5. Quiet top floor open concept corner unit with abundant south facing windows for tons of natural light. Spacious primary suite plus two other bedrooms and two full baths allow space for everyone, or use a room as an office or workout space. Upgraded backsplash and tilework on the front of the island, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. Pantry and third bedroom closet (currently office) have upgraded additional electrical. Attached balcony for soaking up the summer sunsets and early morning coffee. Heated underground parking (and dedicated storage space) with elevator. Secured, pet friendly buildings, so bring Fido or Mittens! Great location close to restaurants, and just seconds off of the interstate for a quick commute to just about anywhere.