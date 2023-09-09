New Construction! Approximate finish date is October 13th. Quartz Counter tops in the Kitchen, cultured marble counter tops in the bathrooms, Wood tops for the cubbies and built-ins by the gas fireplace. Floor to ceiling tiled master walk in shower, Kohler plumbing fixtures, 3 panel shaker doors. a 13x13 Composite Deck with Aluminum railings overlook the retention pond. The living room has a tray ceiling. the Basement has partial exposure, has a rough in for a full Bath. The Buyer has an option to have a basement rec room, 1 bedroom and the bath finished for an additional $50,000 to $60,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers made changes in hopes of improving the fan experience at football games. Chris McIntosh says they are working to address harsh reactions.
The Waxxy Poodle owner has no plans to stop with just a single machine that can press 3,500 discs a day.
Quarterbacks and running backs around the WiscNews area shined in Week 3. Here are five top performers.
Setters can be equated to quarterbacks on a football field. Here are a few standouts from the area.
Big plays on both offense and defense were on display as conference play officially opened. Here are some of area's top performances from Week 3.