Showings start 7/8. Prepare to be captivated by this custom built 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The expansive open floor plan creates a sense of grandeur, while the kitchen dazzles w/quartz countertops, a sizable island, and a walk-in pantry, all overlooking the serene fenced back yard. The generous dining area and inviting great room, complete with a fireplace and a charming barn door, provide the perfect spaces for relaxation and entertainment. The master suite offers ample space, featuring a beautifully tiled walk-in shower and a generous walk-in closet. The oversized 2-car garage provides abundant storage capacity. Nestled in a tranquil subdivision, this home is conveniently located just steps away from a park. Don't miss this meticulously maintained residence, situated on over 3/4 acres.