Showings start 7/8. Prepare to be captivated by this custom built 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The expansive open floor plan creates a sense of grandeur, while the kitchen dazzles w/quartz countertops, a sizable island, and a walk-in pantry, all overlooking the serene fenced back yard. The generous dining area and inviting great room, complete with a fireplace and a charming barn door, provide the perfect spaces for relaxation and entertainment. The master suite offers ample space, featuring a beautifully tiled walk-in shower and a generous walk-in closet. The oversized 2-car garage provides abundant storage capacity. Nestled in a tranquil subdivision, this home is conveniently located just steps away from a park. Don't miss this meticulously maintained residence, situated on over 3/4 acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was a scary time for everyone at a Mayville baseball game on Saturday night after a line drive was hit and struck a six week old baby in the head.
Hobby Lobby will be occupying the former ShopKo building on Park Avenue beginning sometime in 2024, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen announced Sunday.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
A 51-year-old man died and a woman the same age suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on Saturday evening.