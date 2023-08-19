Estimated completion date October/November 2023. INCLUDES 2% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE THROUGH BUILDER'S PREFERRED LENDER. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets, sodded yard & more! Features stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & SS appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $430,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Leya Stewart, a 43-year-old Juneau County woman, has been missing since July 4.
Losing a starter in the postseason caused a secondary shuffle. Brady Link wants to have a greater role as he eyes another state championship.
Several notable players are returning to WiscNews-area girls volleyball teams this fall, here are some key contributors to watch for during th…
"I was abused my entire life. Never slept in my own bed," the woman said of her stepfather, due to be sentenced next month.
The running back nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last season, but he brings more to the table than what fans can see.