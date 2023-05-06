Estimated completion of May 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC). With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets & more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $417,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bello Nock of the Nock family, who performed acts at the former Tommy Bartlett Show and wears his top-head hair very tall, is bringing a circu…
The Warriors elevated their former assistant coach to take over the program, giving him another opportunity to give back to a community he's f…
Jose and Zephyr, capuchin monkeys and long-time residents of Baraboo's Ochsner Park Zoo, are leaving this week to live out the rest of their l…
The long-awaited Kugel Ball was delivered to the new Elm Street Plaza in Wisconsin Dells on April 26.
Two people were taken to the hospital after the truck they were in tumbled down a bridge embankment.