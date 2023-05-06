Estimated completion of June 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC). With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets & more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.