Estimated Completion May/June 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE THROUGH BUILDER'S PREFERRED LENDER. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets, sodded yard & more! Features stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & SS appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.