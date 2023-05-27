Completed New Construction. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE THROUGH BUILDER'S PREFERRED LENDER. With over 1,700 sq ft of finished space this home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets, sodded/seeded yard and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 9' ceilings, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $397,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman was the front seat passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic that crashed into a semi parked on the shoulder of Highway 151 on Saturday morning.
A 38-year-old Fall River woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 1…
The Baraboo Police Department have identified the juveniles who broke into a Circus World building over the weekend causing property damage.
With the softball postseason underway, meet seven freshmen who played pivotal roles during their rookie campaigns.
A passenger in a car that crashed into a semi, which was parked on the shoulder of Highway 151 at Highway M, died at the scene, authorities said.