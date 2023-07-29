WAR IN UKRAINE

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces on Friday struck the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro and pounded a key village in the southeast that Ukraine claimed it recaptured in its counteroffensive, while Moscow accused Kyiv of firing two missiles at southern Russia and wounding 20 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Ukraine's Statehood Day by reaffirming the country's sovereignty — a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed Ukraine didn't exist as justification for his invasion. The holiday coincides with commemorations of the adoption of Christianity on lands that later became Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

"Now, like more than a thousand years ago, our civilizational choice is unity with the world," Zelenskyy said in a speech on a square outside St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv. "To be a power in world history. To have the right to its national history — of its people, its land, its state. And of our children — all future generations of the Ukrainian people. We will definitely win!"

The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down a Ukrainian missile in the city of Taganrog, about 24 miles east of the border with Ukraine, and officials reported 20 people were injured, identifying the epicenter as an art museum. Debris fell on the city, the ministry added, alleging it was part of a "terror attack" by Ukraine.

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, blamed Russian air defense systems for the explosion.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it downed a second Ukrainian missile near the city of Azov, which like Taganrog is in the Rostov region, and debris fell in an unpopulated location.

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow, the Defense Ministry said, in the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month. The ministry reported no injuries or damage.

In Dnipro, an apparent Russian missile attack wounded at least three people in a multistory apartment building, officials said.

Meanwhile, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, Col.-Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said his troops were pushing forward in parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia and meeting stiff resistance.

Zelenskyy posted a video Thursday night in which Ukrainian soldiers said they retook Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. Russian military bloggers reported more barrages Friday.