Available Now! It's not too late for Buyer to decide to finish the LL, giving the house a total of 3,025 sq.ft. Perfect size split-bedroom ranch located in Liberty Square that features large walk-in pantry, large kitchen island, walk-in closets in bedrooms, and 12x12 patio. 1st floor laundry/mudroom w/ bench seat is off 3-car garage; add'l bench seat/coat closet at front entry. Stainless appliances, gas fireplace in living room, large walk-in shower primary bath suite. Landscaping to be completed soon! This charming Sun Prairie development is located close to everything you need for the lifestyle you desire! With the never-ending bike trails, you can get to just about anywhere in the community. It’s close to several schools, local restaurant favorites, and grocery & specialty shopping.
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $584,000
