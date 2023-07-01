The Villas is the ultimate in peace of mind living. Located within the Highlands of Netherwood, this unique neighborhood of Single Family homes brings all the conveniences of condo living (Fees: $200/mo) right to your door. Never mow your lawn or shovel your driveway again. Ideal for people frequently travel or in the area for part of the year. Walking path connect the neighborhood to a large park. These open-concept, ranch style homes have spacious living rms w/ direct deck access. Basements can be finished for extra living space & a 3rd bed & bath. The majority of lots have half or full exposure in basement. Multiple finish options & upgrades available during early stages. Builder is offering lots 1-30, see assoc. docs. *Interest rate buydown options available per developer.
2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $414,900
