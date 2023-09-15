Stunning South and West views and flooded with year round light, this 9th flr condo offers convenience & luxury on the near west side in the always growing Hilldale area, and enjoy walking distance to about everything you could imagine. Luxuriously appointed open kitchen. Brilliant primary suite with soaking tub and walk in shower. 3 balconies with loads of space to cook out, entertain or just relax. Gas fireplace. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet, built-in storage + bath w/separate shower, soaker tub, & dual sink vanity. An incredible opportunity. Come see all that this beautiful unit and it's surrounding location loaded with shops, restaurants and conveniences has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $925,000
