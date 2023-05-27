New Construction Luxury Ranch Condos in Prime Location! Current Unit Under Construction. Estimated competition date 9/1/23 Interior Features Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage. Owner’s suite features sizable walk-in closet, dv sinks & Tiled master shower + Glass door. Basement can be finished with 3rd bedroom, Rec room, office, bathroom. Upgrade options ARE Available! Walking/Biking Paths That Connects To The Capital City Trail. Don't worry about Lawn Care, Snow Removal And Common Area Maintenance is All Taken Care Of!