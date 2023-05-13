Move-in Ready 8/2/23! This Astor home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 1-car garage. Retreat to your deck for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $352,900
