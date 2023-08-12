Join the exciting new community of Creek Crossing at St. Francis. This neighborhood is located just minutes away from shopping, dining, and everything that downtown Middleton and the westside of Madison offers. Enjoy beautiful views and peaceful open areas on the Ice Age Trails and Black Earth Creek. This is an example of a custom home that can be built by Milissa Turke Homes, featuring Anderson windows, 9' ceilings, and custom Amish cabinetry. Proposed home not yet started. Construction to begin with signed building contract. Main photo is a rendering.
2 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $590,000
