New construction! Condo Fees: $100/mo. 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home with office. LL has egress window and 3rd bath stubbed in the basement. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, island plus a pantry. Large primary bedroom has tray ceilings, huge walk in closet, plus a primary bath with double sinks. First floor laundry, 36" doors, zero stairs entry, level lot. The basement has been professionally waterproofed. The driveway and walkway to the house have radiant heat so with a flip of a switch, the snow and ice melt. Enjoy your own new home without having the hassles of snow removal or mowing in this private age 55 plus development. Price increase due to new landscaping.