New Construction. 2 bed 2 bath single family home with window and 3rd bath stubbed in the basement. Open concept kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, an island, and a nice pantry. Large primary bedroom has tray ceiling, a huge walk-in closet, plus a primary bath with double sinks. First floor laundry. 36" doors, zero entry stairs, and a level lot. The basement has been professionally waterproofed. The driveway and walkway to the house have radiant heat so with a flip of a switch, the snow and ice melt! Enjoy your own new home without the hassles of snow removal or mowing in this private age 55 plus development. Price increase due to landscaping.
2 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $359,900
