New Construction with an estimated completion date of Summer 2023. This sale includes an additional 198 sq ft Commercial unit that can be connected and used as one space, or utilize the separate street entrance. Live where you work, or work where you live – the best of both worlds in a prime downtown Madison location! The possibilities are endless with these flexible-use condos, which are thoughtfully designed and well-appointed with high-end finishes, a clean, modern aesthetic, and onsite parking. The location can’t be beaten – just a block from Capitol Square, you can walk to all that downtown has to offer, and lots of foot traffic = plenty of opportunities for your business or storefront! Condo Documents are to be determined. Owner/Seller is WI Licensed Real Estate Agent.
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $750,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The store will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings takes over the space.
The veteran coach led the Eagles to a second WIAA state tournament appearance in three years, but is eager to see the game from the stands.
Baraboo is set to open a small public park at the former site of I A.M. Dairy on Vine Street after agreeing to purchase the site on April 26.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…