New Construction with an estimated completion date of Summer 2023. This sale includes an additional 198 sq ft Commercial unit that can be connected and used as one space, or utilize the separate street entrance. Live where you work, or work where you live – the best of both worlds in a prime downtown Madison location! The possibilities are endless with these flexible-use condos, which are thoughtfully designed and well-appointed with high-end finishes, a clean, modern aesthetic, and onsite parking. The location can’t be beaten – just a block from Capitol Square, you can walk to all that downtown has to offer, and lots of foot traffic = plenty of opportunities for your business or storefront! Condo Documents are to be determined. Owner/Seller is WI Licensed Real Estate Agent.